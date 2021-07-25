Shikanda to blame for AFC Leopards' free fall

Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia celebrates his opening goal during their FKF Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 25, 2021. The match ended 2-2.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Poor officiating is partly to blame for Ingwe’s failure to win the league this season
  • Apart from being declared champions on August 22, the winners will pocket a prize of Sh3 million so it’s untrue that teams have nothing to play for
  • Sources at the Den say the club is, however not keen to initiate any talks with top players for new contracts

I completely disagree with AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda following his claims that the league lost meaning on June 30, when Tusker were declared Kenya's representatives in next season’s Caf Champions League.

