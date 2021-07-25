AFC Leopards held by Nzoia, Vihiga switch off Stima

AFC Leopards surrendered an early lead to share spoils 2-2 with the battling Nzoia Sugar in a four goal thriller at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground on Sunday.

After five minutes, Ingwe were one goal up when midfielder Peter Ng’ang’a floated a well weighted cross near the corner flag, which was firmly headed home by Elvis Rupia past goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi.

But the sugar cutters turned the tables in the second half and after 10minutes of play, Nzoia cancelled the lead through Gaetan Masha, whose header was beyond the reach of goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Ingwe found themselves in hot soup when Hilary Simiyu converted from the spot kick after Masha was fouled inside the box.

AFC Leopards' last minute attack paid dividends when Dan Sunguti fired a brilliant shot to ensure Ingwe shared the spoils at the death.

“We controlled the match in the opening 45minutes and scored early goal, but we failed to defend our territory allowing our opponents to cancel the lead and made us to fight hard to equalize,” said AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems.

Nzoia Sugar head coach Ibrahim Shikanda was happy with the results.

“The fight back was brilliant and I thank my players for displaying good football and snatching a point. The three points were meant to be ours but lack of concentration by my defenders gifted Ingwe with the equalising goal. I hope to rectify the mistake when we play Bandari on Friday at the same venue on July 30,” said coach Shikanda.

Earlier, Vhiga United scored a goal in each half to switch of Western Stima 2-3 in a tough FKF Premier League match at the same venue.

The Juma Abdallah coached powermen were overpowered and their defence leaked for most of the time as Vihiga United press hard for the match opener.

The Mike Mururi coached side scored their match opener as early as in the sixt minute whenSteward Omondi fired p[ast goalkeeper Ricard Aim.