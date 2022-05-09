Better times lie ahead for AFC Leopards

Going by its recent exploits, there is no doubt that AFC Leopards will finish in the top five this season, before embarking on the mission of clinching the league title next season.

Allow me to congratulate the team for the solid and impressive performance this far. Well done boys! The results on the pitch are admirable.

It is not like I am cheering the fifth position. I am merely being pragmatic and recognizing the challenges we have gone through this season. It has been a tough season because of the Covid-19.

The truth is that this was Ingwe’s season but it was turned after we lost 16 first team players ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

A lot more needs to be done, though, to ensure the playing unit remains focused on the ultimate prize. We need to remember that as long as players are well paid, and on time, they will get the motivation to conquer and deliver good results in the remaining fixtures.

Despite a Sh20 million annual sponsorship from Betsafe, the club is struggling to make both ends meet.

Even though the deal is supplemented by some support from the Ministry of Sports, challenges remain the same because the sponsorship amount is nowhere near enough considering the club’s annual budget is Sh100 million, with a monthly wage bill of Sh3.2 million.

The club’s management recently introduced short-term fundraising functions to reduce the budget, which includes players’ allowances, which had not been paid since SportPesa abruptly pulled out in August 2019.

Through this fundraising initiative, launched in March, the club has been able to settle a few pending bills for this season

Director General of Immigration Alex Muteshi and the club branches should be lauded for motivating the squad in these hard times occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the state to ban fans from matches attending.

Fans, well-wishers, sponsors and stakeholders should come through for the club at this hour of need and support the team as we look forward to a lasting solution to the many challenges the club has faced in the last couple of years.

As the chairman, Dan Shikanda, explained last week, the team requires at least Sh1.2 million to complete its remaining six matches to end the season comfortably. Together we can raise this.

During recent short term harambee held at United Kenya Club, Sh1.4 million cash was raised with Muteshi and friends contributing Sh435,000.