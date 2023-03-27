Barnardi named EA Safari Classic’s Clerk of Course

Renzo Barnardi has been named Clerk of the Course for December’s East African Safari Classic Rally.

The 11th edition of the famous marathon rally will be run from December 9 to 18 with Event Director Gillian Dykes in advanced stages in preparing for the 10-day competition for classic rally cars.

Barnardi will be assisted by Tahir Gahir and Raju Chaggar, while Musa Locho will be the Chief Scrutineer assisted by Robert Gow.

The competition’s Chief Safety Officer will be Dash Patel while Mwaura Njuguna will be the Rally Control Manager and Dharesh Patel the Chief Results Officer.



* * * *

Kenya’s Karan Patel is the current leader of the 2023 African Rally Championship (ARC) series following his victory in the Equator Rally, Kenya’s round of the continental competition, last week.

Unfortunately, Gary Chanyes, who won the opening round in Cote d’ Ivoire, had not registered for the ARC series.

Uganda’s Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat are placed second and third respectively behind Patel.

The Kenyan driver won four out of the five ARC rounds last year.



* * * *

Young Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi says he was disappointed with his performance at the Equator Rally driving a Ford Fiesta.

“I went off on the fourth stage then on the seventh stage I hit a tree which had half-blocked the stage. I was able to do the last day despite the problems,” Kimathi told Nation Sport.

* * * *

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) Africa Rally Championship’s junior category has been renamed “FIA Junior ARC” to bring consistency with the FIA World Rally Championship’s young driver category, the “FIA Junior WRC.”

The following titles are up for grabs: FIA ARC for Drivers and Co-Drivers in a car from any group; FIA ARC2 for Drivers and Co-Drivers in Group NR4 cars; FIA ARC3 for Drivers and Co-Drivers in Rally3 cars; FIA ARC4 for Drivers and Co-Drivers in Rally4 and Rally5 cars and FIA ARC Junior for Drivers aged 28 years and under on January 1, 2022 and entered in a car from any group.

* * * *

Safety is paramount in the sport of rallying.

There are several different safety cars that are deployed during competition.

The first is the 000 (or Triple Zero Car), which leaves 30 to 40 minutes before the first car departs.

Then there is the Safety Delegate’s car which usually runs before the 00 (or Double Zero Car) that leaves 20 to 30 minutes before the start.

Finally, there is the 0 (Zero) car which sweeps the route at 10 to 20 minutes before the first competition rally car.