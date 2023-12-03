Bandari has done well in goalkeeping

In the dynamic world of football, where every save and every goal counts, the unsung heroes often reside between the goalposts.

For Bandari FC, the goalkeeping department has not only been a stronghold but it has also been a true gem, with Joseph Ochuka gaining prominence on the national stage. However, behind the scenes, the real architect of the team’s rise is former goalkeeper Jerim Onyango.

The former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars goalkeeper with an illustrious eight years of playing career, has seamlessly transitioned into a professional goalkeeping trainer, dedicating four years to nurturing the next generation of goalkeeping talent.

His impact on Bandari FC’s success is immeasurable, having clinched the FKFPL title three times and amassing an impressive 280 appearances for the national team.

Joseph Ochuka, the rising star, has rightly caught the attention of fans and critics alike with his stellar performances, earning him a spot in the national team. Yet, it is Onyango’s mentorship that has fueled Ochuka’s remarkable journey, a fact often overshadowed by the spotlight on emerging talents.

Onyango’s influence extends beyond the pitch statistics. With an enviable record of six Goalkeeper of the Year awards and triumphant Cecafa campaigns, he is a testament to the dedication and excellence required to be a consistent performer in one of football’s most critical positions and the right man to lead the Bandari defence tactics.

In the current season, Ochuka has already accumulated five Man of the Match awards and two Player of the Month accolades – an extraordinary feat for a goalkeeper. His incredible saves have become the stuff of legend, instilling a renewed sense of confidence in the Bandari FC faithful.

Jerim’s training methods and tactical insights have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Ochuka’s stellar performances.

However, Onyango’s contribution extends beyond the first team. Recognizing the importance of nurturing young talent, he has played a vital role in the Bandari youth team’s success in the FKF County League.