Always prep for the unexpected at Safari Classic

Joey Ghose, the Chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally is grudgingly satisfied with how the three weeks race was held.

“Three weeks after the 11th edition of the East African Classic Rally, it’s reflection time. I do feel it was probably the toughest one yet I feel it was probably not the best organised or enjoyable one. Having 63 cars is definitely a big challenge and also not including Tanzania made life very difficult. All in all, it was a great success and I am sure everyone involved loved it,” he said.

The 10-day rally covered about 3,900 kilometres divided into 24 competitive stages. Drivers tackled three stages per day as the competition proved tough and slippery due to the prevailing whether conditions, for most of the duration. One day was spared for drivers to service their rally cars.

Ghose added: “Preparations commence 18 months in advance. The current team of Renzo, Raju, Sanjay, Tash, Chantal, Manash, Ida, Ann, Enidy delivered under extreme pressure and waking up each day to new challenges. The weather, we could not control, so routes had to continuously change. We took it in our strides."

To illustrate who the whether made the going tough, team were time and again unable to keep time and at times failed to identify the swapped roads.

And despite inadequate pace route notes in one stage, the rally demonstrated to the overseas drivers and debutants what the Classic Safari is about -- expect the unexpected, and improvise appropriately.

Ghose says they are looking forward to the 2024 season when they will organise a mini-classic rally. Major changes are planned for the 2025 Safari classic that will bring back the fun and adventure of yesteryears.

***

The motocross section organizes nine races, while the Enduro category holds five races annually in Kenya. All the races are sanctioned by the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya and determine the Kenya National Championships winner.

***

Rally Raid is an off-road point-to-point race against time and a diverse selection of terrain set in stages.

Within each stage is the special – the off-road challenge where a majority of the waypoints are collected.