All set for Nakuru Rally

Raju Chaggar will be the Clerk of the Course for the Nakuru Rally that will be staged this weekend.

Harpreet Sagoo, the Chairman of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, will be the Event Director. Sagoo will also be in charge of the Results Services.

The Nakuru Rally will be the first Kenya National Rally Championship event since the Equator Rally was organised in Voi about two months ago.

The entries for the KNRC event will close on Wednesday. Karan Patel is the 2022 Kenya National Rally Drivers champion. His navigator Tauseef Khan is also the 2022 National Navigator Championship winner.

The crew clinched the Division One Driver and Navigator titles respectively in the 2022 KNRC series.

Patel and Khan won four out of the five rounds of last year’s African Rally Championship last year, but lost the title narrowly to Leroy Gomes and Urshila Gomes of Zambia.

The Nakuru Rally will be based around the Elementaita area and will have a total of six competitive stages.

Three Competitive Stages will be done twice. Total Competitive distance will be 155.76kms. The Liaison distance will be 43.06kms.

The Competitive Stages will be Soy (27.52km), Warrior (25.92kms) and Mbweha (25.92kms).

The Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF), is a national organisation bringing together 14 national Motorsports clubs.

KMSF was founded in 2002 after the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA) delinked Motorsport from its activities. KMSF has its headquarters in Kasarani.

The clubs are Kenya Motor Sports Club, East African Motor Sports Club, Rallye Sports Club, Vintage Classic Car Club, Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, Mombasa Motor Club, Nanyuki Sports Group, Meru Sports Club, Delta Motor Sports Club, Equator Motor Club, Western Kenya Motor Sports Club, East African Safari Classic Rally and Sikh Union Club.

Kenya Motorsports clubs shall at all time refrain from manifesting racial, political or religious discrimination in the course of administering Motorsport activities in Kenya.

They shall undertake to do this when they file their application for membership

The Toyota GR Yaris of Kalle Rovanperä leads the World Rally Championship standings after winning the Portugal Rally over the weekend.