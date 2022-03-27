Addition of new players has balanced AFC squad

After watching the duel between AFC Leopards and Kenya Police FC where the club’s three recent signings were involved, I can confidently confirm without any fear of contradiction that coach Patrick Aussems has a balanced squad.

Just like any other Ingwe diehard fan, I am delighted after John Mark Makwata, Cliff Nyakeya, Joseph Lopaga, Victor Omune and Moses Oudo were cleared to feature AFC league matches.

Ingwe had been banned from signing new players for failing to clear debts owed to a former player Soter Kayumba, but the club has since been cleared by the world football governing body after the Rwandan footballer failed to submit his response in time.

After losing almost all their key players due to financial constraints, the 13-time league champions have been struggling for consistency owing to their inexperienced squad, but the arrival of the four top players has made a tremendous impact on the squad.

Move from mid-table

Alongside utility Collins Shichenje, who has a contract ending in June, the new arrivals are a massive boost for the team as they are expected to add experience that we badly needed as the playing unit works hard to pull clear of mid-table obscurity.

Makwata, who had a stint with Kenya Police, has been at the Den before and will help in shaping the attack alongside Nyakeya and Omune.

Together, the players have drawn plaudits with impressive performance during the match against Police at Nyayo Stadium on March 20.

Nyakeya and Omune are eager and enthusiastic. Shichenje’s dribbling skills and ball control are commendable.

Since returning from unsuccessful trials in Europe, the 22-year-old lad, who combines well with captain Marvin Nabwire, has been instrumental at the club with his main strengths found in the technical side of his game.

The former Kakamega High School player who knows when to speed up in transition and when to slow down can also play in the defence.

Shichenje is also uncontainable and can cause constant attack threats with his strong running and dribbling skills.

When he receives the ball, he feeds his companion with perfect weighted passes. His dribbling skills and ball control are also world class.

On the left, Leopards has been blessed with Washington Munene who is quite astonishing for a left-back, hitting early diagonals. He is also one of the best crossers of the ball in the Premier League today.

The former Wazito FC star does recovers a respectable amount of ball in the opponents half. His man-of the match performances in most Ingwe matches has been masterclass.

He dominates the match in a way few defenders can. He frequently joins the attack through overlaps or bursting down the wide areas.

Central defender Robert Ayala Mudenyu who has worked his way back to become a key player for Leopards has made great improvement under Aussems.

The 26-year old is nearly unbeatable in the duels- be it in the air or on the ground. A physically strong and determined defender who often tries to close down his opponents and win the ball early.