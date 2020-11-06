Depressing stories of our forgotten sports heroes are becoming too common

The Kenyan sporting landscape is replete with distressing tales of once famous athletes who have since fallen on hard times.

Stories abound of forgotten heroes and heroines, who at the zenith of their illustrious careers, commanded cult following, but who are now living in penury.

Truly heartbreaking stories. Like that of former Olympian Suleiman Bilali and fellow pugilist, Conjestina Achieng’. Or even that of former Harambee Stars defensive lynchpin George Waweru.

Bilali, who on three occasions represented Kenya at the Olympic Games, struggled with alcoholism for many years after his dismissal from the Kenya Police Service in 2012 for deserting duty.

A broken and forsaken man, Bilali lived in ruins in Nairobi’s Muthurwa Estate until late 2018 when Governor Mike Sonko moved him to a rehabilitation centre.

The script is the same for Achieng’ aka Conje, who for years has been struggling with failing health and depression-related ailments. In recent years she has been in and out of rehab.

Now we are hearing of a certain Moses ‘Gosko’ Wathi, who during his heyday was an imposing figure on the volleyball court.

Sad story

Wathi’s story, like that of Bilali, Achieng’ and Waweru, is saddening, although not unique. Same old story that we are ‘used to’ of sporting heroes of yesteryears who’ve sunk into misery.

Where Wathi is now, other more well-known Kenyan heroes, have been before.

Maurice Odumbe’s name would suffice as a classic case.

I was not fortunate enough to meet Odumbe, the ruthless right-handed batsman, during his playing days.

But I had a brief encounter with him sometime last year and what struck me as odd was his deceptive modesty.

Odumbe, a man who needs no introduction, was quick to offer me a firm handshake. He even attempted to introduce himself.

I politely interjected to cut short the unnecessary formalities.

Here is the irony. Those who met Odumbe the player have told stories of a flamboyant batsman who had a taste for a swanky lifestyle.

For all the exploits with his wicked bat, fame, money, status and hordes of admirers literally followed him wherever he went.

He was never the self-effacing man I met in the midst of an endless human traffic outside Nation Centre.

Bookmakers scandal

Then tragedy struck. A bookmakers scandal ultimately cost him his career, family and friends. Things suddenly went south and the once showy cricketer’s life was turned upside down.

He became a pariah who the fans, fellow players and even the game itself wanted to forget.

The heavy blow his social standing inevitably took from a prolonged banishment from the game he so loved almost broke his body and spirit, although at the time of our chance meeting, things had begun looking up for this legendary cricket player.

Such are the grim tales of the Odumbes, Bilalis, Achiengs and Wathis of Kenyan sports. But hope springs eternal. I’m reliably informed that well-wishers have come to the aid of Wathi.

Hopefully, his first-born daughter will soon join university for her undergraduate studies.

