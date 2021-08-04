Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

USA's Sydney McLaughlin wins Olympic 400mH gold in world record

Sydney McLaughlin.

USA's Sydney Mclaughlin wins the women's 400m hurdles final setting a new world record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • McLaughlin powered home in 51.46sec, with world champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad claiming silver in 51.58sec.
  • Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03sec.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.