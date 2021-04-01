Sweden-based Mogeni returns to KPA ahead of Clubs Championship

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team manager Joel Kosgei has welcomed the arrival of international Enock Mogeni ahead of this month's African Volleyball Clubs Championship in Sousse, Tunisia.

The right attacker arrived in the country on Thursday after a seven month stint at Swedish side Sodertelge.

Sodertelge finished fourth in the Swedish League, which ended last Wednesday, after being knocked out in the last four by Habo.

Kosgei said Mogeni's presence will bolster their squad as they prepare for their maiden appearance at the Clubs Championships set for April 16-28.

"Definitely he comes with a different vibe. He is now more exposed and experienced thanks to his participation in the Swedish League. But generally, he is a good player and a good addition," said the official.

The reigning 2019 KVF best attacker revealed that he still has the option of renewing the contract.

"It was a nice experience playing in Europe. Things there are done differently. For instance, statistics of players are recorded in every game and you get to know your progress. I have become a better player. You also get to train the young players one day in a week thus learning new skills," said Mogeni.

"Besides Sodertelge offering me another chance to play for them next season, three more clubs in Sweden are after my services but I will not rush to make decision," added Mogeni.

The 23-year-old also took the chance to note that he is in talks with a certain club in France.

"I wouldn't want to name the club for now as negotiations are still taking place but I'm glad that my talent is out there for everyone to see and I can only get better," said the Kanyawanga High School alumnus.

Mogeni said he is in isolation after arriving in the country.

"I will take some time off and rest. I will then embark on personal training before I link up with my teammates in Mombasa. I'm looking forward to playing in the championship and I hope we will register positive results."