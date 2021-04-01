Sweden-based Mogeni returns to KPA ahead of Clubs Championship

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team manager Joel Kosgei has welcomed the arrival of international Enock Mogeni ahead of this month's African Volleyball Clubs Championship in Sousse, Tunisia.

