Winless Kenya Sevens drop to Challenge Trophy in Hong Kong

Kenya Sevens finished the Hong Kong Sevens preliminary round outing winless after losing to Canada 19-14 on Saturday in the final group stage match.

Shujaa had lost to Ireland 28-12 on Friday before going down to Argentina 26-7 early Saturday in their Pool "D" outing at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Both Kenya and Canada will be relegated to the Challenge Trophy set for Sunday.

Ireland staged one of their most thrilling displays to stun Vancouver Sevens champions Argentina 21-17 in a see-saw duel to finish Pool "D" unbeaten.

Ireland had beaten Canada 19-17, who had earlier gone down 36-0 to Argentina on Friday.

Willy "Lomu" Ambaka and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo's tries failed to rescue Shujaa, who trailed 14-7 at the break against Canada.

Phil Berna sliced through for the touchdown to put Canada ahead 7-0 after Thomas Isherwood made the conversion.

But Ambaka hit back for Kenya as Anthony Omondi added the extras to level 7-7 only for Lachlan Kratz to pull them away 14-7 at the break with another Isherwood conversion.

Berna completed his brace as Isherwood added the extras. Odhiambo's try at the death couldn't turn the tide.

Shujaa blew away their 7-0 lead to trail 14-7 at the break before going down to Argentina.

It took two minutes for the match to open up when Vincent Onyala drew first blood for Kenya before Anthony Omondi converted for Shujaa.

It was there after that the Pumas completely held a strong grip of the match with Luciano Gonzalez converting Rodrigo Isgro's try to level the duel.

Gonzalez would beat Shujaa defence to land before Tobias Wade added the extras to go ahead at the drinks 14-7.

Agustin Fraga and Matias Osadczuk blew away Shujaa's resistance with a try each as Wade managed to convert one for their second victory.

In the match to decide the pool winner, Ireland stormed to a 14-0 lead against Argentina when Billy Darwin converted tries from Hugo Lennox and Harry McNutly.

The Pumas would back hit ferociously with Thomas Lizazu landing a brace.

Tobias Wade managed one conversion to trail 14-12 at the break.