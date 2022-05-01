Top Kenya Cup sides to grace Embu 7s

Fourteen teams have confirmed participation in the fifth edition of the Embu 7s rugby tournament that will be played this weekend at Njukiri show ground, Embu County.

Defending champions Menengai Oilers, runners-up Topfry Nakuru, KCB, Batuk, Nondescript, Machine, Masinde Muliro, Catholic Monks, Mwamba, USIU Martials and Blak Blad are some of the top teams expected to grace the event.

They will be joined by championship sides Embu RFC, Meru RFC, Kiambu RFC and Rongai Morans as teams seek to gauge their strength ahead of the 7s season which kicks off on May 21.

Embu RFC chairman Moses Mukabane said they were excited to roll out the event following a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, and guaranteed a family friendly show.

“Our expectation is high octane rugby action. We have marked it in the main calendar as a pre-season for the main 7s season. It is used to expose the teams and test their strength ahead of national sevens circuit together with the inaugural Kabeberi 7s,” he said.

Mukabane hailed the growth of the sport in the Mt Kenya region, saying the tournament will boost rugby's increasing popularity.

“This is the first time rugby is coming back after a break occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic. EABL is part of the sponsors and we will be staging a family friendly entertainment. There is a growing interest in the sport here so it will be a children friendly tournament,” he said.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Central region coordinator Patrick Mwika said Embu 7s was the largest event in the region, following the fall of the Meru 7s.

Embu RFC coach David Kivuti said they had put in great preparations for the tournament, and had recruited a bigger playing unit from the nearby learning institutions and community.

He said most of their players who emerged second in the regional 15s league were drawn from Embu University, Kivute, Kang'aru and Embu high schools which excel in the sport.