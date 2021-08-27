Hungry Leos plot Kabras upset in Kenya Cup semis

Strathmore Leos utility back Andrew Matoka

Strathmore Leos utility back Andrew Matoka (centre) gains ground during their Kenya Cup Rugby league match against Impala at Impala grounds on August 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Champions KCB Rugby take on Menengai Oilers at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka while Kabras Sugar Rugby are up against Strathmore Leos at Nandi Bears Club
  • With Quins' appeal now under the bridge, Kabras Sugar will be buoyed by their unbeaten run in the regular season heading into the match against the Leos, who finished fourth
  • KCB are still favourites to make the final for the fourth successive time but must tread carefully against Oilers, who pushed them before losing 22-19 during the regular season

The Kenya Cup semi-final matches will proceed Saturday afternoon in Nandi and Nairobi Counties respectively after Kenya Harlequin’s appeal to have the fixtures stopped was thrown out.

