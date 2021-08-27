Hungry Leos plot Kabras upset in Kenya Cup semis

The Kenya Cup semi-final matches will proceed Saturday afternoon in Nandi and Nairobi Counties respectively after Kenya Harlequin’s appeal to have the fixtures stopped was thrown out.

Champions KCB Rugby take on Menengai Oilers at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka while Kabras Sugar Rugby are up against Strathmore Leos at Nandi Bears Club.

Referee Victor Oduor will be in charge of the duel in Ruaraka assisted by Godwin Karuga and Duncan Kioko while Constant Cap will take care of the Nandi Bears match supported by Beryl Akinyi and Enock Amadi.

Both matches kick off at 2pm.

Quins had sought Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) appeals council redress stopping the duel between Kabras Sugar and Strathmore Leos.

Quins chairman Michael Wanjala had claimed that the past weekend’s game where Strathmore were to play Mwamba but instead chose to travel to (Nandi Bears) to play Masinde Muliro, should have been a walkover to Mwamba and Strathmore penalised two points.

Wanjala said the decision to award Strathmore a draw affected Quins' chances because they will finish fifth and fail to qualify for the semi-finals.

With Quins' appeal now under the bridge, Kabras Sugar will be buoyed by their unbeaten run in the regular season heading into the match against the Leos, who finished fourth.

Kabras Sugar tamed the Leos 35-9 away in Nairobi during the regular season but Loius Kisia’s charges have come of age and will give the sugarmen a run for their money.

Dominique Habimana, who took over Kabras just before the resumption of the league in June, is not letting their good form override them.

“The players are in good spirits not letting the previous performances determine their next results,” said Habimana, who won the Kenya Cup with Nakuru Rugby in 2014. “The Leos have improved and I am sure, it won’t be the same team we beat previously.”

Habimana will be looking up to Kenyan internationals including George Nyambua, Dan Sikuta, Jone Kubu as well as their foreign legion led by Uganda’s Asuman Mugerwa and South African Ntubeni Dukisa for delivery.

The Leos coach said the pressure will be on Kabras to perform. “Our target this season was to finish in the top five and we surpassed," said Kisia, adding that his players will give a good account of themselves and take whatever outcome positively.

International Andrew Matoka is the man to lead the varsity students against Kabras Sugar.

Save for the loss to Kabras Sugar 30-23, KCB are still favourites to make the final for the fourth successive time but must tread carefully against Oilers, who pushed them before losing 22-19 during the regular season.

Skipper Curtis Lilako, Samuel Asati, Jacob Ojee and Vincent Onyala will be the centre of KCB’s display while Oilers will rely on forward Dalmas Chituyi, Samuel Were, Timothy Okwemba and Derrick Keyoga.