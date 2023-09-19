Shujaa youngster Odongo dedicates Paris Olympics qualification to late mum

Kenya Sevens top scorer at the Rugby Africa Sevens, Patrick Odongo, has paid tribute to his late mother after his dazzling display at the continental showpiece in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Odongo lost his mother prior to the games that also served as the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but still opted to travel with the team to Harare, Zimbabwe.

His inclusion in the squad proved crucial for Shujaa, as the winger bagged seven tries in Zimbabwe, including two in the final against South Africa.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night, after jetting in from Harare, Odongo revealed that his mother always wanted to see him don the Kenyan jersey.

"This was my dream. I have always dreamt to play for the national team, and my mum always wanted to see me on that big screen. I promised her that I would one day deliver it, and I have truly done it," said Odongo.

"It was really difficult, but with the support of my teammates and others back at the club and everyone encouraging me, I managed it," added the Daystar University Falcons winger.

Meanwhile, head coach Kevin 'Bling' Wambua revealed that the team dedicated the win to Odongo, touting him as the future of Kenyan rugby.

"I think he has a big heart, first of all, and he is always hungry. He wants to learn and get better every day. I think this tournament is dedicated to him. Losing his mother and putting up a brilliant performance like that. That's a sign of a very good player," said Wambua.

Shujaa received a warm welcome, punctuated by song and dance, last seen during the return of Kenya's winning team at the Singapore Sevens in 2016.