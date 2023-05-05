Shujaa's date with destiny beckons in Toulouse

Kenya Sevens team haven’t thrown in the towel yet in their battle to avoid relegation from the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Shujaa coach Damian McGrath, who named a squad of 15 players for the last legs of the Series in Toulouse and London, Friday said that the team understood the magnanimity of the situation.

McGrath and the team captain Nelson Oyoo said they are confident that Kenya will take up the remaining opportunity for a good performance that will see them remain in the Series.

Toulouse Sevens is scheduled for May 12 to 14 at Stade Ernest-Wallon, France while London Sevens is due for May 20 to 21 at Twickenham Stadium, England.

“The players and the technical bench know what it means to Kenya and the game. They have shown focus, which hasn’t been missing this year,” said McGrath, adding that the pool in Toulouse is the most favourable this season.

Kenya will launch their quest in Toulouse against Uruguay in Pool “A” before meeting Series leaders New Zealand and Canada.

Realistically, Kenya that is currently placed 13th in the Series with 37 points have minimal chances of finishing in top 11 so as to avoid the relegation play-off.

Either Uruguay or Spain, who are placed 11th and 12th with 49 and 48 points respectively, have the best opportunity to finish 11th after Toulouse.

Shujaa can only pray that they reach the main Cup semi-finals in Toulouse with the hopes that both Uruguay and Spain finish last so as to qualify and avoid relegation play-off.

Spain face Argentina, Great Britain and Germany in Pool “B” in Toulouse.

Perhaps their only last chance is through the relegation play-off due for London Sevens where Kenya will face either Spain or Uruguay, Canada and Tonga, who are fresh from winning the 2023 Challenger Series.

The 15th ranked core team based on accumulated Series points following the 10th round in Toulouse will be relegated.

The teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th at the end of Toulouse will enter a four-team relegation play-off together with the Challenger Series 2023 winners Tonga at the 11th and final round of the Series in London.

The relegation play-off will be played in round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final.

The winner will become the 12th core team in the 2024 Series.

McGrath warned that they can’t ignore Toulouse and focus on the relegation play-off.

“That is a stage where injuries and problems occur,” warned McGrath, adding that they have a great opportunity to make it to the Cup quarter-finals in Toulouse.

“If we can’t succeed in Toulouse, then we have another chance in London where it will be a do-or-die situation for us,” said McGrath.

Squad

Nelson Oyoo (Captain), Herman Humwa, Edmund Anya, Brian Tanga, Johnstone Olindi, Alvin Otieno, Kevin Wekesa, Jeff Oluoch, John Okoth, George Ooro, Daniel Taabu, Denis Abukuse, Billy Odhiambo, Ronaldo Omondi, Tony Omondi.

Officials