Rugby mourns ex-KCB forward Amukhama

The Kenyan rugby fraternity is mourning the passing on of Harold Amukhama.

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • The former KCB Rugby strongman prop collapsed and died in Luanda, Vihiga County on Tuesday.
  • The preliminary autopsy report indicates he died of cardiac arrest. He was 55.

