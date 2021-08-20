Rugby mourns ex-KCB forward Amukhama

The Kenyan rugby fraternity is mourning the passing on of Harold Amukhama.

The former KCB Rugby strongman prop collapsed and died in Luanda, Vihiga County on Tuesday. The preliminary autopsy report indicates he died of cardiac arrest. He was 55.

“He was a very humble and easy going but very firm. He was the old school type of forward – keep running straight until you are stopped,” said Sadik Makii, who formed part of KCB’s swashbuckling front row with Amukhama in the 1990s.

“Harold is a true legend of KCB. Hard man but a humble and gentle soul,” said Peter Kihara, a former teammate.

Amukhama picked up rugby while a student at Upper Hill in Nairobi. He played for KCB from 1989 to 2000 where he made his mark as a bruiser in contact situation and direct running, no-taking-prisoners approach.

He featured for Kenya Breweries after honing his skills at Baraton University in the 1980s.