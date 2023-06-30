Race for national crown kicks off with Dala Sevens in Kisumu

The six-leg SportPesa National Sevens Circuit kicks off on Saturday with the Dala Sevens at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Homeboyz will field an inexperienced side as they launch their Dala Sevens title defence against Makueni from 11.40am.

The Deejays will have only three players from their squad of last year -- Mohamed Omollo, Juma Brayan and Ramadhan Masete.

Related SportPesa inject Sh37 million into Kenyan rugby Rugby

Homeboyz, the three-time National Sevens Circuit champions, will then play another Championship side Western Bulls at 2.30pm before wrapping up their Pool “D” outing against Mwamba at 5.20pm.

Homeboyz secretary Alfas Etemesi said even though they are a young side, they are ready to take on the big boys of sevens.

“We are trying to rebuild with these new players,” said Etemesi.

Asked if his young side will measure up to the heavyweights in the tournament, Etemesi said: “Rugby is well expressed through skills and not experience and my young side is out to stun the big guns.”

Kenya Sevens players Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo, Tony Omondi and skipper Ronnie Omondi will lead Mwamba’s charge that also has experienced Steve Sikuta, Crispin Omondi, Joel Inzuga and Eliakim Kichoi.

Homeboyz (2016, 2017, 2022) and Mwamba (2010, 2011, 2018)) are the second most successful sides in the circuit, having been national champions thrice each.

On paper, KCB, the most successful team in the circuit with four titles, are favourites to win in Kisumu with their side bristling with Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas players.

From Shujaa are the national team deputy captain Vincent Onyala, Edmund Anya and Levi Amunga while those from Kenya Simbas are Samuel Asati and Jacob Ojee.

Onyala makes a return after sevens months out with a knee injury sustained at Hong Kong Sevens last year.

KCB, who finished second in the circuit last year, will open their Pool “B” account against Mombasa before meeting Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) and Kenya Harlequin.

Well exposed

“Our hard work is what will win for us,” said KCB coach Andrew Amonde, a former Kenya Sevens skipper. “The squad is well exposed and has trained.”

Amonde said they have struggled to get at the top by virtue of the Menengai Oilers having won the circuit last year. “Our biggest challenge is trying to calm our nerves, sticking to game plan and execution...we get that then we shall be home and dry,” said Amonde, who is handling the team for the first time.

Action begins at 9.20am when Nakuru play Nondescripts in a Group “A” match.

Pools

Pool A Menengai Oilers, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Catholic Monks

Pool B KCB, Kenya Harlequin, Mmust, Mombasa

Pool C Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons, Kisumu

Pool D Homeboyz, Mwamba, Western Bulls, Makueni

Menengai Oilers head coach Gibson Weru (left) monitors a sevens team training session at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground ahead of the Dala Sevens this weekend. FRANCIS MUREITHI | NATION