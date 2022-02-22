Odera relishes Kenya Simbas' foray into Currie Cup

Paul Odera

Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera at a match against Zambia on August 24, 2019 during Victoria Cup rugby match at RFUEA ground.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Georgia lead the 2021-2022 Rugby European Championship by nine points from Romania. The the top two finishers will earn World Cup places.
  • Kenya and Zimbabwe are among eight countries playing in the 2022 Africa Cup in France from July 1 with the winners qualifying for the World Cup and the runners-up entering an inter-continent repechage tournament.

Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera has welcomed the inclusion of the national team in South Africa's top domestic rugby competitions, the Currie Cup.

