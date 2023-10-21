New Zealand outclass Argentina to reach World Cup final: What they said

Paris, France

Key quotes after New Zealand's 44-6 win over Argentina in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup at the Stade de France on Friday:

"It means a heck of a lot. It was a tough game out there tonight. We are in a good spot, in the final, exactly where we wanted to be. It's going to be an exciting week ahead."

-- All Blacks captain Sam Cane

"It's everything. It's the goal. We came here wanting to be in the final and then we obviously want to go and win it. We have given ourselves that opportunity. It was a tough game. We held great composure and finished strong so I am pretty pleased."

-- New Zealand coach Ian Foster

"It's so sweet. It's new territory for this group. We slipped at the semi-final hurdle four years ago. I am just so proud of this group. It's not done yet. We will have a very tough match regardless of who we have next week."

-- Player of the Match Jordie Barrett of New Zealand

"It's new territory for a lot of boys but there is also World Cup winners and World Cup finalists so we will call on their experience as much as we can. We are just going to enjoy the week as much as possible. It's special times."

-- Barrett on qualifying for the final

"Incredibly disappointing for us. The effort was huge. They put everything out there and I think it was just in the details of the game... the little nuances that we don’t have as yet in our game. But we’ve certainly got a lot to be proud of."

-- Argentina coach Michael Cheika

"Today, far from our level that we wanted to show. I am gutted and I am really disappointed of that. Our dream of playing in a final is over... set piece, too many mistakes, too bad for us."

-- Argentina captain Julián Montoya

"Argentina have just been outclassed, they have tried really hard but nothing has come off for them. But the All Blacks were very impressive."

-- Former New Zealand scrum-half Justin Marshall

"That was dominant!! @AllBlacks way too clinical and good tonight. Big statement that one."