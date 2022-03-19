Mwamba win inaugural women's Kenya Cup

Its the international centre Janet Okello, who touched down a brace of tries as Mwamba edged out Impala Saracens 15-11 to lift the title at the Impala Sports Club on Saturday.

Mwamba, who led 10-3 at the break, scored three unconverted tries against Impala's try and two penalties.

Another centre Terry Ayesa scored Mwamba's other try as fullback Ann Koki did the kicking for Impala with flanker Hesla Khisa scoring their try.

Mwamba RFC's Jane Chanya (centre) charges past Impala's Yvonne Najjuma during Kenya Cup Women Rugby final at Impala Club ground in Nairobi on March 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"We executed our attacks and defence well even though we didn't do well in territorial kicks," said Mwamba coach Joseph Baabu, who commended his players for their good display and the management for their support.

"It was all about commitment and collective responsibility," said Baabu, adding that it could have been a better final if both teams were at full strength without injuries.

"Impala had four of their key players out with injuries and us too," explained Baabu.

Baabu noted that women's rugby can get better if they get the much needed support. "There are a lot of opportunities if women's rugby is taken seriously," he said.

Impala coach Mary Ochieng said that it didn't go to plan with the scrummages being their main undoing.