Mmust, Suburbs one step away from Kenya Cup

Men will finally be separated from the boys on Saturday when two teams will earn promotion to the 2021 Kenya Cup.

Three-time Kenya rugby champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi will be away against Masinde Muliro University in Lurambi, Kakamega in one of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-final matches.

The 2013 finalists Strathmore University Leos host Northern Suburbs in the other semi-final at the Leos varsity ground, Madaraka, Nairobi.

The winners of the semi-finals will earn promotion where they will join either Pool “A” or Pool “B” of the Kenya Cup that gets underway on February 27.

Both Suburbs and Masinde Muliro are out to upset the established order and make their maiden appearance in top flight rugby.

Suburb coach Simon Jawichre noted that a few years ago, his players were featuring in age group tournaments, dreaming of one day playing in Kenya Cup.

“The opportunity has arisen and we shall give it our best shot,” Jawichre said. “We have trained and done what is required of us.”

Jawichre knows that Strathmore is a more experienced side than his. “We shall keep focus but God for us all,” said Jawichre adding that up to 75 per cent of his players continued keeping fit during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The Leos coach Louis Kisia said they are approaching Suburbs with caution despite having beaten them twice during the championship. “They are definitely going to bring their A game as promotion beckons. We know what is at stake but we are upbeat, looking forward to the weekend,”said Kisia.

Kisia explained that it feels good for his charges to get back after a long break. “We have had a short preseason for four-and-a-half weeks but we hope to give a good account of ourselves,” noted Kisia.