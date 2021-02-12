Mmust, Suburbs one step away from Kenya Cup

KCB's Collins Wanjala (right) receives the ball during their Enterprise Cup round of 16 match against Strathmore Leos at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka on February 8, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Three-time Kenya rugby champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi will be away against Masinde Muliro University in Lurambi, Kakamega in one of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship semi-final matches.
  • The 2013 finalists Strathmore University Leos host Northern Suburbs in the other semi-final at the Leos varsity ground, Madaraka, Nairobi.

Men will finally be separated from the boys on Saturday when two teams will earn promotion to the 2021 Kenya Cup.

