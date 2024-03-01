Mad dash for Kenya Cup semi-finals play-offs places

With champions Kabras Sugar and KCB having secured automatic semi-finals spot in Kenya Cup, five teams will be engaged in a vicious battle for the semi-finals play-offs with two legs remaining.

Kabras and KCB, who are the only sides yet to concede, look unassailable at the top of the league with 45 and 44 points respectively with the 2023/24 season entering the penultimate stage on Saturday.

The first two teams after the regular season will claim automatic home semi-finals while the next four teams will engage in the play-offs to determine who proceed to the semi-finals.

Menengai Oilers (33) and Kenya Harlequin (28), who are placed third and fourth in the league respectively, have all but secured their places in the semi-final play-offs.

Nondescripts (23), Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad (19), Mwamba (19), Nakuru (18) and Strathmore University Leos (15) have a good chance of securing the remaining two slots in the play-offs but it all depends on now they will perform in the last two legs.

Nondies will be away to Nakuru at Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday before hosting Quins at the Ngong Racecourse while Nakuru play Mwamba away in their final duels.

"This will be a tough one against Nakuru at home. We aren't at the play-offs until the table says so," said Nondies coach Oliver Callum. "So we need to concentrate on this fixture and compete hard to win."

Things don't look promising for Blak Blad as they face Kabras Sugar, who have been ruthless with their opponents, at their varsity backyard.

Blak Blad will then wrap up their regular season with a date against Homeboyz on March 9 at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

If the resurgent Mwamba are to put their feet down then they can secure victories against Homeboyz on Saturday and Nakuru in their last outing.

Strathmore Leos, who have an outside chance of qualifying, face already relegated Catholic University Monks on Saturday in Madaraka before taking on Kisumu in their last duel in Kisumu.

Despite securing the semi-finals spot, Kabras and KCB are focused on ending the regular season on a high and on top of the league to secure a home final.

KCB coach Curtis Olago said that after putting Quins aside 45-15 last weekend, they will have a game plan for Menengai Oilers on Satuday at Nakuru Showground before the big one against Kabras in Kakamega.

Kabras will be hoping for their 10th consecutive bonus point victory against Blak Blad at the varsity ground before the clash with the bankers.

“I don’t want to talk about them right now but we shall plan for them accordingly with the right personnel,” said Olago.

Kenya Cup fixtures

Kenyatta University Blak Blad v Kabras Sugar (Kenyatta University)

Menengai Oilers v KCB (Nakuru Showground)

Kisumu v Kenya Harlequin (Kisumu Poly)

Nakuru v Nondescript (Nakuru Athletic Club)

Strathmore Leos v Catholic Monks (Strathmore Sports Ground)