Kenya Simbas suffer another Rugby World Cup heartbreak

The Kenya Simbas suffered another heartbreak in their quest to grace the Rugby World Cup for the first time in history after a humiliating 36-0 loss to Namibia in the final of the African qualifiers at the Stade Maurice-David in Marseille on Sunday.

Namibia will now join the 16 teams that have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup to be held in France while Kenya will be hoping make it to the tournament via the repechage tournament.

The Namibians, who have now beaten Kenya in 12 of their 14 Tests, were 15-0 up at the break after breaking Kenya's early resistance in the game.