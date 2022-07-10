Kenya Simbas suffer another Rugby World Cup heartbreak

Kenya Simbas

Namibia's flanker Wian Conradie (left) scores his team's second try during the Rugby Africa Cup rugby union final match against Kenya at the Maurice David Stadium in Aix-en-Provence, southeastern France, on July 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Christophe Simon | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Simbas suffered another heartbreak in their quest to grace the Rugby World Cup for the first time in history after a humiliating 36-0 loss to Namibia in the final of the African qualifiers at the  Stade Maurice-David in Marseille on Sunday.

Namibia will now join the 16 teams that have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup to be held in France while Kenya will be hoping make it to the tournament via the repechage tournament.

The Namibians, who have now beaten Kenya in 12 of their 14 Tests, were 15-0 up at the break after breaking Kenya's early resistance in the game.

