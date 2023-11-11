Kenya Simbas, Lionesses retain Elgon Cup in style

Kenya Simbas and Kenya Lionesses have retained their respective Elgon Cup titles.

The Simbas sealed their sixth successive Elgon Cup success when they overturned the first leg’s 21-20 defeat to beat Uganda Rugby Cranes 20-13 for an aggregate victory of 40-34 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

The Lionesses roared to an emphatic victory against Uganda Lady Cranes 87-3 at the same venue for their seventh women’s Elgon Cup victory.

Fijian-born Jone Kubu curled over a penalty before converting Elkeans Musonye's try to put the Simbas in the lead 10-0.

Rugby Cranes, who had stunned the Simbas 21-20 on Sunday in Kampala, came back into the match from their skipper Ivan Magomu's boot as the home team led 10-3 at the break.

Kubu would convert his own try to extend the Simbas lead to 17-3 as Rugby Cranes forced Kenya into making mistakes especially in the ruck to get penalties.

However, the visitors squandered the opportunity to zero in on the Kenyans when Lian Walker blasted out from the cone.

However, Timothy Kisiga latched on an overhead kick from the midfield to score to the left corner as Walker added the extras to close in on Kenya at 17-13.

Infringement on the right side saw the Simbas claim a penalty that man-of-the-match Kubu slotted over for Simbas to claim victory despite finishing the game with a man less after Paul Mutsami was sin-binned.

The victory saw Kenya retain the Elgon Cup they last won in 2019 after the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions failed to take place because of Covid-19.

Kenya Simbas have now won the Elgon Cup 13 times since inception in 2004 while Uganda lifted it three times in 2006, 2012 and 2015.

It was the 50th meeting between the two sides since they met for the first time in 1934 in Entebbe.

The Lionesses took a commanding 45-0 lead at the break, dominating in all facets of the game.

Stella Wafula and Christabel Lindo scored a hat-trick of tries each while Phoebe Akinyi, Ann Goretti, Naomi Jelagat, Naomi Amuguni, Faith Livoi, Diana Omosso and Sharon Auma managed a try each.