Kenya Simbas begin hunt for France World Cup ticket

Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simba players take part in a training session on September 20, 2019 at Nakuru Athletics Club ahead of their clash with Zimbabwe's Sables in Victoria Cup return match at Nakuru Athletics Club.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Coach Odera coy about Kenya’s chances
  • Kenyans host Senegal at closed Nyayo on Saturday in Rugby Africa Pool ‘B’ opener

Kenya Simbas begin their qualification campaign for the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday from 4pm when they face Senegal at Nyayo National Stadium, in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.