Kenya Simbas begin hunt for France World Cup ticket

Kenya Simbas begin their qualification campaign for the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday from 4pm when they face Senegal at Nyayo National Stadium, in Nairobi.

In a potentially long road to the World Cup in France, Simbas will first take on the west Africans in the Rugby Africa Cup Round 2, Pool B fixture before facing Zambia at the same venue on July 11.

The top two teams in the pool will qualify for the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup as they take a step closer to qualifying for the game’s showpiece event.

The Kenya versus Senegal match will be preceded by the clash between Kenya Lionesses and Madagascar (11am) and the Under-20 Barthes Trophy tie featuring Senegal and Madagascar (1.30pm).

“We defeated Senegal convincingly when we last met them, but not this time round. We are ready, but we cannot say we are ready the way we were three or four years ago. It will be tough due to lack of preparation because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera.

According to Odera, Simbas have done their analysis of Senegal and “expect a very physical game”.

“We have loaded on forwards and want to counter their size. We don’t want to reveal much before the game lest we give away information that our opponents can use to hurt us,” said Odero.

He was glad to have two foreign-based players, Dominic Coulson and Andrew Siminyu, brought in to beef up Simbas even though he had requested for six.

Coulson and Siminyu are based in England and South Africa respectively. They starred for Kenya during the historic 21-18 win against Namibia in the 2019 U-20 Barthes Trophy final.

The USA-based trio of Monate Akuei and Mutuku brothers Mark and Jeff as well as Malcolm Onsando, who plays for Dinamo Bucharest in Romania did not travel.

Simbas will bank on the experience of Darwin Mukidza, Samson Onsomu, Davis Chenge and Joshua Chisanga. They will also look to capitalize on the energy of younger players Coulson and Siminyu.

Kenya beat Senegal 45-25 at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi during the 2017 Africa Gold Cup. Mukidza put up a man-of-the-match performance in that fixture contributing three tries and four conversions.

This will be Kenya Simbas first Test match since thrashing Zimbabwe 36-14 in Nakuru in September 2019.

Odera was expected to name his starting line-up Friday evening.

The squad will be without the injured Peter Kilonzo (concussion), Michael Kimwele (knee twist), Tony Owuor (concussion), Geoffrey Okwach (broken foot), Ian Masheti (hamstring) and Wallace Otieno (knee twist).