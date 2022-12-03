Kenya Sevens sink Canada, to face Fiji in Challenge Trophy semis

Kenya Sevens finally secured their first victory of the 2022-2023 World Rugby Sevens Series with a hard-fought 17-7 win over Canada to reach Dubai Sevens Challenge Trophy semi-final on Saturday.

Shujaa, who trailed 7-5 at the break, landed three tries and a conversion to silence the Canadians for their first win in nine outings.

Kenya Sevens lost all their five matches to finish last in the opening leg of the Series in Hong Kong last month.

However, there has been a marked improvement at Dubai Sevens where they drew twice against Australia 19-19 and Great Britain 14-14 but lost to South Africa 27-12 in Pool "A".

That saw them drop to the Challenge Trophy for their first win, beating Canada, who beat them in the pool stage at Hong Kong Sevens 19-14.

Shujaa will now meet double Olympic champions Fiji in the semi-final of Challenge Trophy also known as ninth place semi-final at 12.16pm on Saturday.

Herman Humwa put Kenya ahead with a try only for Brok Webster to convert Josiah Morra's try to lead 7-5 at half time.

Then Kevin Wekesa and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo crossed the line as Anthony Omondi made one conversion to put away the match for Shujaa.

Fiji beat Uganda 29-14 to set up the clash against Kenya.