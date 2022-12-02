Kenya, Australia in thrilling draw at Dubai Sevens

Kenya Sevens Friday forced World Rugby Sevens Series champions Australia to a 19-19 draw in a thrilling Pool "A" opener of Dubai Sevens.

Shujaa stormed to a 14-7 lead at the break when Herman Humwa and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo landed as Anthony Omondi added the extras.

Josh Turner pulled one for Australia, who were fresh from winning in Hong Kong. Maurice Longbottom made the conversation as Australia trailed at the break.

Dietrich Roache converted Henry Paterson's try to level 14-14 only for Kenya to hit back.

William "Lomu" Ambaka's try put Kenya back in the lead to 19-14 only for Longbottom's try to deny Shujaa their first win of the series.

Shujaa will take on Dubai Sevens defending champions South Africa in their second match at 2.20pm before wrapping up their pool outing against Great Britain at 7.18pm.