Kenya rugby icon Collins Injera retires

Kenyan rugby legend Collins Injera has hanged his boots after a chequered career spanning two decades.

The 36-year-old, who a fortnight ago was inducted in the Fiji Rugby Hall of Fame, announced his retirement from the game in a statement on Tuesday.

He is Kenya's all-time World Sevens Series top try scorer and second highest try scorer at the World Sevens Series with 279 tries.

"Everything must come to an end, sometime. I have always said that I will know it’s time, because my body will tell me," said Injera.

"For the past few months, it has really ‘spoken’ to me so, finally, I have decided to listen to it."

Injera said it has hard been hard for him after 17 years of literal blood, sweat and tears to finally step away from this great game that has given him more than he could ever ask for.

" Thank you, Lord, for giving me the strength, opportunities, and protection to be able to play the game I really love for this long" said Injera, who paid tribute to his wife Chebet and kids; Chloe, Clyde, and Carl for the love, support and understanding they gave him all these years.

"Those days, weeks, and sometimes months that you have endured without my presence as I was busy chasing y dream across the globe are finally over," said Injera.

Injera played his first match for Kenya Simbas against Southern Spears in South Africa in 2005 and his last with the 15s team at the Repechage Rugby World Cup Final qualifying tournament against Hong Kong on November 11, last year in France.

He first featured for Kenya Sevens in the 2005/2006 World Rugby Seven Series leg of Hong Kong with his last assignment with the team coming during the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September last year in Cape Town, South Africa.

"It's now time for me to spend much needed quality time with you," said Injera refering to his wife and children.

Injera also took time to thank his parents for their prayers, advice, and support and also his elder brother Humphrey Kayange, who has since retired too and his kid brother Michael Agevi.

"We managed to play together both locally and internationally," said Injera, who was in part of the Kenya Sevens team that won the historic leg of Singapore Sevens in 2016 alongside his brother Kayange.

"To all my teammates, coaches, management and opponents, thank you all for the memories we have created both on and off the field," said Injera, who was declared player of the final at the 2016 Singapore Sevens, having also been decorated with Order of the Golden Warrior (OGW) alongside his brother Kayange in 2010.

"We have shared some very high and low moments together with my brothers. Thank you for being part of my journey and helping me achieve my dreams," said Injera.

Injera said in his next chapter, he will continue with his humanitarian work and will be joining global satellite business Avanti Communications, a UN Sustainable Development Goals Quality Education Partner, in an exciting new role to support its East African operations.

"To the fans, media and sponsors, thank you all for the support throughout my career. I hope I made you all proud," said Injera, who was the highest try scorer during the 2008/2009 World Rugby Sevens Series with 42 tries.