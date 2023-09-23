Kenya crush Uganda to win SportPesa Legends Cup

Kenya Legends on Saturday completed a double over their Ugandan counterparts with a deserved 31-12 win to lift the inaugural rugby 15-a-side SportPesa Legends Cup at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi on Saturday.

Coach Oscar Osir’s men soaked in immense pressure from the hard-fighting Ugandans for almost the entire 80 minutes in the game aired live by NTV.

Having won the first leg in Uganda in May convincingly 38-6 with tries from Felix Osiemo, Derrick Wamalwa, Moses Mukabane, Humphrey Kayange, Kevin Gachoka and Pete Tyrell, Kenya went into the return match as the favourites.

However, they endured pressure from their arch-rivals before breaking the deadlock through Oliver Mang’eni’s try against the run of play as Lavin Asego successfully added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Former World Rugby Sevens top try scorer Collins Injera added the second try at the half hour mark thanks to good support play after finishing off a turnover that he forced.

Captain Eddie Omondi notched Kenya’s third try for 19-0 lead just before halftime.

Just when scoring looked to remain one-way, Uganda Legends came in strongly in the second half, scoring two tries within the first 20 minutes to cut the deficit to just seven points at 19-12.

With pressure mounting on Osir’s men as Uganda threatened to close the gap, George Mbaye gave Kenya some breathing space with a converted try.

Victor Sudi wrapped up the scoring after bursting through the Uganda defence.

Kenya Legends squad: Joel Ng’ang’a, Francis Mutuku, George Asin, Oliver Mang’eni, Wilson K’Opondo, Eddie Omondi (captain), Andrew Amonde, George Mbaye, Pete Tyrell, Lavin Asego, Collins Injera, Tito Oduk, Victor Sudi, Kevin Gachoka and Jay Williams; Substitutes Odi Odera, Derrick Wamalwa, Sean Edwards, Lewi Maina, Edwins Makori, Moses Mukabane, Ben Nyambu, Francis Theuri, Felix Osiemo, Solomon Munyua and Mike Mutuku. Head coach – Oscar Osir.



Referee: Johnbosco Muamba

Assistant: Nicholas Gachoya and Anthony Ndong

Reserve Referee: Constant Cap

Match Official Water Carrier and Technical Zone Manager: Alfred Okwemba

TMO: Godwin Karuga

Match Commissioner: Willy Ombisi

Tournament Director: Michael Mwanja