KCB face Quins, Nakuru draw Oilers in Impala Floodlit quarters

KCB RFC open their title defence against Kenya Harlequin in the quarter-finals of the 39th Impala Floodlit tournament next Saturday.

In the draw conducted on Saturday at Impala Club, Nondies will face fellow championship side and hosts Impala RFC, Kenya Cup finalists Menengai Oilers will tackle Nakuru while Strathmore Leos will clash with Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in the other club category quarter-final matches.

The tournament was last held in 2019 because of Covid-19.

In the women's draw, Impala will tackle Maseno University as Northern Suburbs play RuckIt is semi-final matches on the second week.

Impala, who lost against Mwamba in the final of the inaugural Women's Kenya Cup a few months ago, will be the favourites.

Kenya Breweries Limited brand Tusker are sponsoring this year's event.

The men's universities category will see reigning champions Strathmore fight out with USIU, Catholic Monks square it out with Blak Blad II, Daystar Falcons up against University of Nairobi's Mean Machine and Kenya Under-20 side Chipu battle it out with Nakuru Universities Combined in the quarter-final matches.