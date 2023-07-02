KCB beat Kabras to win Dala Sevens

KCB Sunday beat arch-rivals Kabras Sugar 17-5 to win the Dala Sevens title, the opening leg of this season's National Sevens Circuit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu.

The final was watched by hundreds of fans among them Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Siaya County Governor James Orengo, Rarieda MP Otiendo Amolo among others.

It is KCB's fifth Dala Sevens crown after success in 2004, 2006, 2014 and 2019. They went home with Sh100,000 courtesy of sponsors SportPesa.

Edmund Anya, Vincent Onyala and the experienced Jacob Ojee scored the all important tries and a conversion to secure the victory for the bankers.

Kabras wiped their tears with a single try from Barry Robinson.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga enjoys action on the second day of the Dala Sevens at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

From left: Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathew Owili and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo enjoy action at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu on July 2, 2023.

Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

"I congratulate my boys and we are taking it a leg at a time and believe we can build on this win to strengthen our team and confidence in the boys," said KCB coach Andrew Amonde.

It was a big boost to his coaching career having steered his former team to victory.

"It's a good feeling and I intend to continue pushing the boys to perform even better," said the former Kenya Sevens skipper.

In the run up to the main cup final, KCB saw off Strathmore University Leos 31-0, while Kabras had come from behind to register a slim 15-14 win over Kenya Harlequin.

The sugar millers scored a try in the dying minutes of the second half to complete a remarkable comeback from 14-5 down. Kevin Wekesa was the man of the match following a splendid that included the last minute try.

Srathmore Leos finished third after a 26-19 sudden death victory against Quins, after playing out to a 19-19 draw in regular time.

Western Bulls stamped it's authority as the 'Ingwe champions' defeating Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 19-12 to win the 13th place final.

In the Challenge Trophy final, Nondescripts best hosts Kisumu RFC 12-10, while Mwamba finished fifth after a 10-5 win over Menengai Oilers.

The circuit heads to Mombasa for the Driftwood Sevens on July 8 and 9, while the third round — the Prinsloo Sevens — will be staged in Nakuru on August 5 and 6.

Nairobi will host the fourth leg- Christie Sevens on August 12 and 13, while the penultimate round, Tisap Sevens will be held in Eldoret on September 2 and 3.