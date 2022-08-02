Judith Auma to captain Lionesses in Challenger Series

The national women’s rugby team head coach Dennis Mwanja has handed the captaincy armband to Judith Auma as he unveiled the squad for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Santiago, Chile slated for April 12-14.

The team leaves the country on Sunday night.

“We are coming from a background of rebuilding the team, and also there has been a lot of transition in the team. We’ve had to pick up the pieces, but I’m glad I have seen a lot of positives in the team. This is a team that is determined, focused and working with a purpose," the coach said.

“We are looking forward to a very exciting tournament in Chile. The girls know what we can achieve.”

Auma takes over the captaincy duties from Japan-based Janet Okello.

“As we head out to Chile, our expectations are high. The coach has done his job and it is our turn to do our bit," Auma said.

Kenya Rugby Union (KHU) Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi, who was also present at the squad announcement, wished the squad all the best and assured the side of all of the support from the board.

The Lionesses are in Pool “D” and will begin their campaign with a clash against China on August 12 at 9.01pm EAT before taking on continental rivals South Africa at 2.37am EAT on August 13.

They will wind up their pool play with a match against hosts Chile at 5.34pm EAT on August 13.

The Challenger Series serves as the qualification tournament for the 2022-2023 World Rugby Sevens Series, with the winner gaining promotion.

Kenya Lionesses Challenger Series squad:

Judith Auma (Captain), Laurine Otieno, Stellah Wafulah, Linet Moraa, Grace Okulu, Leah Wambui, Sinaida Nyachio, Jean Bisela, Janet Okello, Naomi Amuguni, Christabel Lindo and Ann Gorreti Ochieng;