Kenya Lionesses gear up for World Series

Speedster Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello believes the Kenya Lionesses are ready for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Santiago, Chile from August 12-14.

The Kenyan international has had one training session with the national side since arriving on Tuesday last week from Japan where she turns out for MIE Pearls.

“It's going to be tough because teams are tough, but I believe Kenya Lionesses are well-prepared and ready for the challenge,” says Okello, who joined the Japanese top-tier side on a one-year contract on April 4 this year.

The Lionesses are in Pool “D” alongside African champions South Africa as well as China and hosts Chile.

Pool “E” brings together Poland, Belgium, Papua New Guinea and Argentina. The last pool comprises Japan, Kazakhstan, Colombia and Mexico.

In Kenya’s pool, China and South Africa have World Sevens Series experience. China competed in the 2014-2015 and 2018-2019 seasons, while South Africa took part in the 2014-2015 season. Kenya was invited for France Sevens in Clermont in 2015-2016 season and Dubai Sevens 2018-2019.

Kenyan coach Dennis Mwanja is on Tuesday expected to unveil the Lionesses squad for the Chile trip where only winners will gain core status on the World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 which begins in Dubai on December 2-3, 2022.