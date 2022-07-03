Homeboyz crowned Dala Sevens champions

Homeboyz are the new Dala Sevens champions.

The Deejays humbled 2019 losing finalists Menengai Oilers 19-14 in a cracking final at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu on Sunday.

Homeboyz become the fourth different winner on the National Sevens Series after KCB Rugby, Strathmore Leos and Mwamba Rugby won the Kabeberi, Christie and Driftwood Sevens respectively.

Amon Wamalwa put the Deejays on the board first with a try as Mike Nyakundi added the extras to lead 7-0. Oilers would strike back with a try from Amos Onyinkwa as Mark Kwemoi converted for 7-7.

Leonard Mugaisi restored Homeboyz's lead at 12-7 with a try before the break.

Collins Shikoli stretched the Deejay’s lead with a converted try, but Beldad Ogeta struck late for the Oilers, but all was in vain.

Homeboyz overwhelmed Mwamba 14-10 as Menengai Oilers defeated KCB 14-12 in their respective semis.

Wamalwa converted Mike Nyakundi’s try to cancel Mwamba's Ronnie Omondi’s try to lead 7-5 at the break.

Then Tom Maina beat three markers to score at the corner as Wamalwa added the extras to stretch their lead to 14-5.

Mike Okello’s efforts proved short as Mwamba's dream of reaching their second final this season went up in smoke.

Kwemoi converted his own try to put the Oilers ahead 7-0, but would fall short of manpower after Timothy Okwemba was sin-binned.

The bankers cashed on their numerical advantage as Bob Muhati’s try reduced their deficit to 7-5 before Isaac Njoroge’s out them 12-7 ahead at the break.

The Oilers' attack was well-oiled on resumption with Dancan Abukuse’s converted try handing them the victory.