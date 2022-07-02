Dala Sevens: MMUST, Monks through to quarters

Minnows Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and Catholic University Monks are through to the quarter-finals of Dala Sevens going on at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu.

Despite losing to Menengai Oilers 31-12 in their Pool “B” opening match, Masinde Muliro stunned their neighbours Kabras Sugar 15-12.

Masinde Muliro would then draw with fellow varsity students Daystar Falcons 12-12, which was enough to see them through after finishing second in the pool.

Masinde Muliro were joined by Christie Sevens champion Menengai Oilers in the quarter-finals after the Great Rift side topped their pool unbeaten. Oilers battled to tame Falcons 21-19 before blowing away Kabras Sugar 21-14 in their last Pool "B" match.

Masinde Muliro will now take on Driftwood Sevens champion Mwamba Rugby, who cruised through Pool “A” unbeaten in the quarters. Oilers are pitted against Nondescripts in the other quarter-final duel.

The Monks stunned Homeboyz to a 17-17 draw in their Pool “D” opener before pulling an inspiring 19-14 victory against Kenya Harlequin. The Monks wrapped up their pool outing with a 10-5 victory against Zetech Oaks.

The Monks and Homeboyz sailed through to the quarters after the Deejays also cleared the first round unbeaten with 45-12 and 19-5 victories against Zetech and Quins respectively.

The Monks have an arduous quarter-final task against Kabeberi Sevens champion KCB Rugby, who are also the National Sevens series leaders.

Homeboyz and Strathmore Leos complete the last quarter-final match-up.

KCB swept aside Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 31-0, blew away Impala 19-10 before handing Strathmore a 21-10 defeat to clear Pool “C” unbeaten.

Quarter-final draw

Mwamba v Masinde Muliro

Homeboyz v Strathmore

Menengai Oilers v Nondies