Familiar foes Kenya and Zimbabwe clash in Nakuru

Kenya Simbas will hope to inflict some sought of revenge on Zimbabwe Goshawks when they face-off in a Currie Cup First Division match at Nakuru Athletics Club on Saturday.

Last month, Kenya’s junior side Chipu were beaten by Junior Sables 28-7 in the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy final at RFUEA ground in Nairobi.

The Simbas have six victories and four losses in their last 10 matches against Zimbabwe, so this seventh fixture in the 10-team second-tier South African league promises to be an exciting, but tricky one for the hosts.

Kenya Simbas’s South African coach Jerome Paarwater know what the home boys have to do.

“We have watched Zimbabwe and they obviously like to run with the ball, so we must not give them space to do so,” he said.

“We have worked on our defence because last week against Namibia we gave away soft tries. It’s important to win our home games. It’s going to be tough but the boys will be ready,” the South African added.

Kenya occupy eighth spot in the Currie Cup table with seven points from one victory and five defeats, while Zimbabweans are at the bottom without a win.

The Simbas returned to the country on Tuesday from South Africa where they had pitched camp for a month, while Zimbabwe landed in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon.

This will be the first of Simbas’ three Currie Cup home matches.

They will also face South African sides Valke on May 27 and SWD Eagles on June 3 at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

In South Africa, Simbas gave away victories to Boland Kavaliers (April 1) and Leopards (April 8) without kicking the ball due to late arrival.

The Simbas, who were based in Cape Town, then suffered a 33-22 loss against hosts San Clemente Rhinos on April 15 and Eastern Province 18-7 on April 29 before tasting victory against Border Bulldogs 30-26 on May 6).

Kenya went down fighting against Windhoek Draught Welwitschias 35-28 in Namibia on May 13.

The last meeting between Simbas and Zimbabwe was the 2019 Victoria Cup won by the southern African 36-14 at the 2,000-seater NAC Grounds in Victoria Cup 2019.

Simbas will have to be alert against an anticipated fluid Zimbabwean side.

The Zimbabweans like a running game and are good defensively, so Simbas will have to put their best foot forward to subdue Goshawks.

Home fans can look out for South African-born fly half Ntabeni Dukisa, scrum half Samuel Asati and Fijian-born fullback Jone Kubu as they do their thing for Simbas.

The home side will need to be alert to the likes of scrum half Hilton Mudariki and backs Takudzwa Musingwini and Russel Dinha.

Tickets are retailing for Sh1,000 (regular) and Sh3,000 (VIP). Rugby fans will be in for a treat. Action will start in the morning with the Great Rift 10-a-side before Kenya and Zimbabwe face off from 4pm.

In other Currie Cup First Division matches lined up for Saturday, fourth-placed Boland Kavaliers and leaders SWD Eagles will clash in Porterville, second from bottom Border Bulldogs play sixth-placed San Clemente Rhinos in Mdantsane.