Ex-rugby player Alex Olaba denies attempted murder charge, to remain in custody

Ex-rugby player Alex Olaba appearing before a Milimani Court on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two former Kenya Sevens rugby players were charged in July last year afresh with gang raping the woman three years ago, after their case was declared a mistrial by the High Court.
  • They pleaded not guilty to two counts each, and the court released them on cash bail of Sh300,000 each, despite protestations from the prosecution.
  • The court will make the ruling on May 10. 

A Milimani magistrate has directed former rugby player Alex Olaba to wait until next Monday to know whether he will be released on bond.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.