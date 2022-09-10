England thrash Kenya Sevens in Challenge Trophy semis
The inaugural 1993 champions England Saturday ended Kenya Sevens hopes of winning the Challenge Trophy, beating them 36-0 in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium.
Shujaa will now meet Mike Friday’s United States of America in the play-off for 11th place final on Sunday at 5.42pm.
The Britons touched down six tries to humiliate the two-time semi-finalists 36-0 to advance to the final where they will meet Uruguay, who had stung USA 21-19 in the other Challenge Trophy semi-final.
Tom Emery converted his own try before Jamie Adamson went for their second try as the Britons led 12-0 at the break.
Adamson would complete his double with Tom Mitchell, Calum Randle and Will Homer managing one try apiece to silence the Kenyans.