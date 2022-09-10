Kenya Sevens destroy Scotland to storm Challenge Trophy semis

Kenya Sevens touched down four tries to blow away Scotland 24-5 and reach the Challenge Trophy semi-finals at the ongoing Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town, South Africa.

Making his second appearance at the big stage, Herman Humwa sliced through at the middle before going clear to score under the posts as Samuel Oliech converted for a 7-0 lead.

Oliech then laid the groundwork for Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo to score and extend the lead 12-0 before Vincent Onyala dummied the Scots defence to land for a 17-0 lead at the break.

Skipper Nelson Oyoo turned on the screws to also go on the scoreboard as Oliech added the extras for a commanding 24-0 lead.

Kenya Sevens would stage some good defence when Onyala went for some try saving tackles.

However, they didn't hold for long after Kaleem Barreto dismantled the wall to land but all was in vain for Scotland.

Shujaa will now meet England in the Challenge Trophy semi-final at 6.59pm on Saturday with Uruguay and United States battling in the other semi.

England thrashed Chile 35-0, USA edged out Wales 33-5 while Uruguay stopped Canada 19-12 all in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

The Championship quarter-finals will go down later Saturday night. Defending champions New Zealand take on Argentina at 8.35pm with France and Australia, who are the World Rugby Series champions, face off at 9. 35pm.