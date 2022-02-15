Chenge, Okwatch back in Kenya Simbas squad for World Cup qualifiers

Brian Tanga

Kenya Simbas' Brian Tanga (second right) during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Odera noted that once the Kenya Cup league is over, they shall review the players and then reduce them to a squad of 40 before settling down with the final 35-man squad for the RWC Qualifiers.
  • “This is a very important year for the Simbas and the Kenya Rugby Union as we look to make the world cup for the first time in July,” explained Odera.

Former skipper and blindside flanker Davis Chenge and winger Geoffrey Okwatch are back in the national 15s rugby team, Kenya Simbas.

