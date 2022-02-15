Chenge, Okwatch back in Kenya Simbas squad for World Cup qualifiers

Former skipper and blindside flanker Davis Chenge and winger Geoffrey Okwatch are back in the national 15s rugby team, Kenya Simbas.

The KCB Rugby players, who have been out due to injuries, have been named in a tentative squad of 81 players to start preparing for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

The Africa Qualifiers that start at the quarter-final stage will be held in the French cities of Marseille and Aix-en-Provence from July 1-10 this year.

Kenya will open their quest against Uganda on July 1 for a semi-final berth against Senegal or Algeria.

OKwatch, who had a leg injury, has not played for the Simbas since 2019, while Chenge, who suffered a concussion, last featured for the Simbas against Zambia in July last year in Nairobi.

Head coach Paul Odera, who welcomed Chenge and Okwatch back to the squad, disclosed that the team starts training on Thursday this week with morning sessions at the RFUEA ground.

“With the Kenya Cup league still in progress, these sessions will mainly focus on the conditioning aspect of the game,” said Odera, explaining that the technical team has settled on a starting list of 81 players; 66 of whom are locally based while 15 are overseas.

Odera noted that some players from the 2021 team have lost form and have been excluded from this year’s selection.

“There are players who are playing very well in the Kenya Cup and have put up their name for selection, and then we have players based overseas,” said Odera in a statement.

However, Odera said that he will miss the services of KCB Rugby hooker Griffin Musila is still in rehabilitation after undergoing a knee surgery late last year.

“But we are keeping tabs on him as we work on his Return to Play Protocol,” he added.

Musila made his international debut last year to play against Senegal and Zambia July last year in the first round of 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

Odera said the 66 players have been divided into three teams based on their locations; Nairobi, Western and Rift Valley.

The Nairobi based players will train under Michael Owino while the Western-based players will have their sessions under Richard Ochieng.

Odera is in talks with the Menengai Oilers technical team led by Gibson Weru to see how they will assist with the Rift Valley-based players.

Odera noted that once the Kenya Cup league is over, they shall review the players and then reduce them to a squad of 40 before settling down with the final 35-man squad for the RWC Qualifiers.

“This is a very important year for the Simbas and the Kenya Rugby Union as we look to make the world cup for the first time in July,” explained Odera.

The 2022 Kenya Simbas Provisional Squad:

Loosehead Props: Ian Njenga(Nondies), Joseph Odero(Kabras Sugar RFC), Andrew Siminyu(University of Jo’burg), Edward Mwaura(Menengai Oilers),

Hookers: Griffin Musila-Injured(KCB), Bonface Ochieng(Kenya Harlequins), Wilfred Waswa(KCB), Eugene Sifuna(Kabras Sugar RFC), Teddy Akala(Kabras Sugar RFC), Stanley Isogol(Menengai Oilers), Coleman Were(Menengai Oilers), Toby Francombe(Scotland).

Tighthead Props: Patrick Ouko(KCB), Manasseh Oduor(KCB), Paul Opiyo(Mwamba RFC), Ephraim Oduor(Kabras Sugar RFC), Miles Rotuk Rahedi(Kutztown University-USA).

Locks: Oliver Mang’eni(KCB), Frank Aduda-injured(Impala Saracens), Brian Juma(Kabras Sugar RFC),Shem Joseph(Kabras Sugar RFC), Wallace Otieno(Menengai Oilers), Thomas Okeyo(Top Fry Nakuru), Emmanuel Silungi(Tel Aviv, Israel), Malcolm Onsando(Dinamo Bucharesti-Romania).

Blindside Flankers: Davis Chenge(KCB), Bethwel Anami(Strathmore), George Nyambua(Kabras Sugar RFC), Samuel Onsongo-injured(Menengai Oilers), Chrispin Shitundo(Menengai Oilers).

Openside Flankers: Martin Owila(KCB), Fidel Oloo(Nondies), Brian Amaitsa(Nondies), Daniel Sikuta(Kabras Sugar RFC), John Akuei Monate(Tigers RFC – USA), Cameron Coulson(Richmond RFC- England), Brayden Barrat(Durham University London – England), Oscar Ouma(Zastava RFC- Russia).

Number 8s: Elkeans Musonye(Impala Saracens), Alex Aturo(Mwamba RFC), Felix Ojow(KCB), Steven Sakari(Kabras Sugar RFC), Mark Mutuku(Notre Dame Athletic – USA).

Scrum halves: Samuel Asati(KCB), Brian Wahinya(KCB), Mickey Wanjala(KCB), Barry Robinson(Kabras Sugar RFC), Brian Tanga(Kabras Sugar RFC), Samson Onsomu(Menengai Oilers).

Fly halves: Anthony Omondi(Mwamba RFC), Charles Kuka(Mwamba RFC), Jone Kubu(Kabras Sugar RFC), Owain Ashley Lloyd(Cardiff University RFC-Wales), Dominic Coulson(Exeter University RFC-England).

Inside Centers: Max Kangeri(KCB), Collins Injera(Mwamba RFC), John Okoth(Menengai Oilers), Brad Owako(Dubai Exiles RFC – Dubai), Patrick Kluivert(Strathmore),Max Omondi(Catholic Monks), Charles Tendwa(South Coast Pirates)

Outside Centers: Vincent Onyala(KCB), Peter Kilonzo(KCB), Bryceson Adaka(Kabras Sugar RFC)

Wingers: Andrew Matoka(Strathmore), Archadius Khwesa(Blak Blad RFC), Jacob Ojee(KCB), Michael Kimwele(KCB), Geoffrey Okwach(KCB), Billy Odhiambo(Mwamba RFC), Beldad Ogeta(Menengai Oilers), William Ambaka(Zastava RFC-Russia).