Kenya Simbas start training for 2023 World Cup qualifiers

Brian Tanga

Kenya Simbas' Brian Tanga (second right) during a training session at the RFUEA grounds on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Africa Cup 2022 champion will be known on July 10 and qualify directly for the World Cup in France to face New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and the hosts in Pool “A”.
  • The runner-up will enter a four-nation repechage to vie for a ticket against teams ranked third in Americas and Europe qualifying events and Asia/Pacific 2.
  • Kenya has never qualified for the 15s World Cup. 

The national 15-a-side rugby team, Kenya Simbas, will start training this week in readiness for the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup in July, which doubles as the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers.

