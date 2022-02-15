Kenya Simbas start training for 2023 World Cup qualifiers

The national 15-a-side rugby team, Kenya Simbas, will start training this week in readiness for the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup in July, which doubles as the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers.

With Kenya Cup still going on until March 12, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo said Monday the main emphasis will be on conditioning and reviews as well as basic skills work.

“Training is decentralized,” said Odundo, as he disclosed that the enlarged training squad will be released by February 15.

Regarding whether coach Paul Odera’s charges will have a warm-up match ahead of the crucial quarter-final fixture against arch-rivals Uganda, Odundo said, “We are looking at friendly matches in May and June. This is to be confirmed. The announcement will be made soon.”

Africa Cup host cities were confirmed on February 1 to be Marseille and Aix-en-Provence in France.

The eight team competition will run from July 1-10, starting with quarter-finals. The winner between Kenya and Uganda will face either Senegal or Algeria in the semi-final.

The winners of Namibia vs Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe vs Ivory Coast matches will play in another semi-final. Quarter-final matches and semi-finals will take place on July 1 and July 5 respectively.

The Africa Cup 2022 champion will be known on July 10 and qualify directly for the World Cup in France to face New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and the hosts in Pool “A”.

The runner-up will enter a four-nation repechage to vie for a ticket against teams ranked third in Americas and Europe qualifying events and Asia/Pacific 2.