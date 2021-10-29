Sikuta ‘excited’ to captain tour-bound Kenya Simbas

Forward Dan Sikuta cannot wait to play his new role as Kenya Simbas after being given the captaincy duties by head coach Paul Odera when he named the tour squad to South Africa on Friday.

He replaces Impala Saracens back Samson Onsomu who skippered Simbas in the 2021 Africa Cup cum 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers held in Nairobi in July which served as Round 2 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification.

“I’m privileged and excited to be the new Kenya Simbas captain. I know it’s a challenging role but I’ll try my best,” said Sikuta, 28.

He revealed he had held pep talks with former Simbas captains Onsomu, Brian Nyikuli, Humphrey Kayange and current Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu.

“They have encouraged me and told me the position comes with huge responsibilities. That I must perform, be a good example to the team and bring the team together,” said the Kabras Sugar captain.

Sikuta believes he got the captain armband because of his leadership skills, working hard and smart. He will be assisted by KCB utility back Darwin Mukidza and lock Malcolm Onsando who plies his trade with Dinamo Bucharest in Romania.

The squad leaves the country for South Africa on Wednesday and play their first match three days later against a Currie Cup All Stars side.

They will next feature in the Stellenbosch Quadrangular series together with Namibia, Brazil and Zimbabwe between November 14 and November 20.

They wind up their tour against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on November 25.

Kenya Simbas travelling party:

Forwards: Ian Njenga (Nondescripts), Joshua Chisanga (Kenya Harlequin), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras), Griffin Musila (KCB), Boniface Ochieng (Quins), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Joseph Odero (Kabras), Malcolm Onsando (vice captain, Dinamo Bucharest), Thomas Okeyo (Nakuru), George Nyambua (Kabras), Dan Sikuta (captain, Kabras), Brian Juma (Kabras), Fidel Oloo (Nondies), Steve Sakari (Kabras), Elkeans Musonye (Impala Saracens)