Relief as World Aquatics lifts ban on Kenya

World Aquatics has lifted the ban on Kenya.

Kenya Aquatics Stabilisation Committee member Francis Mutuku said on Wednesday that World Aquatics had lifted the ban after Kenya Aquatics went to polls two weeks ago, electing a new office.

Mutuku, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General, said World Aquatics First Vice President Sam Ramsamy communicated about the development on Tuesday.

“The hard work starts to ensure Kenya returns to the 2024 Paris Olympics pathway besides compliance with all the laws and regulations,” said Mutuku, who commended the World Aquatics and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba for their intervention.

“It’s a great day for Kenyan swimming and I am delighted for our Kenyan swimmers who can now compete across the globe, proudly flying our flag,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba also thanked the World Aquatics Executive Committee for working closely with his ministry to find a path back to normalcy.

“We are committed to revitalising and growing swimming alongside all sports in the country,” said Namwamba.

The delayed election was held on October 7, when physician Maureen Owiti was elected the new Kenya Aquatics President.

The lifting of the ban now means that Kenyan swimmers can resume their pathway to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

World Aquatics banned Kenya from its activities on August 15 after the country failed to hold elections as agreed on July 7.

World Aquatics directed the Kenya Aquatics Stabilisation Committee that they had put in place in June last year to run swimming activities in the country, to resume and finalise the electoral process and conduct elections within 90 days.

The ban meant that Kenyan swimmers, who were free to compete under neutral citizenship after the country was banned in 2021, would not compete.

World Aquatics (formerly Fina) suspended Kenya Aquatics (Kenya Swimming Federation) in January 2021 until a new office is in place.

World Aquatics moved to disband KSF on June 28, last year due to repeated failure to comply with the world governing body's rules and failing to hold elections besides encouraging swimmers to compete in events outside the country illegally.

The World Aquatics then established a three-bench Stabilisation Committee headed by South African Jace Naidoo to run activities in the country and help KSF prepare for fresh elections.

The committee also had Mutuku and Moses Benon Mwase from Uganda.

After several meetings with stakeholders, the Stabilisation Committee finally set July 7 as the date for election before a High Court injunction halted the process.

That is when World Aquatics moved to ban Kenya entirely.

During the election, Stanley Kaberu and Hillary Leboy were elected First and Second Vice Presidents respectively.

Collins Marigiri is the new secretary-general and will be deputised by Grace Alala.

Elicabeth Matimu was elected Treasurer with Doris Njue coming in as her assistant.