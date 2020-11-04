Recovered Misiko eager to regain place in GSU side

Shadrack Misiko is ready to fight for his position in Kenya Volleyball Federation League champions General Service Unit after recovering from a knee injury.

The middle blocker was sidelined for the better part of last season after picking up the injury during the fourth leg in Malaba.

Misiko said he wants his presence to be felt in the paramilitary side once again, and at the same time, push for his return to the national team.

He last played for Kenya in 2017 during the Zone Five World Championship qualifiers in Rwanda.

“I missed last year’s play-offs which were the climax of the season. But the consolation I had is that we retained the title. I’m glad that I’m fully recovered and ready for the coming season,” said Misiko, a former Bungoma County player.

Fight for a position

The Kolanya Boys Secondary School alumnus will have to fight for a position in the GSU side with Cornelius Lagat, Simon Kipkorir, Emmanuel Kogo and Cornelius Rotich.

“The position has strong players who are good in their own right. But I'm ready for a healthy competition. I have been doing my individual training to better myself and also done ball work in small groups and so I'm good to go when the season starts,” said the 26-year-old Misiko.

He said he wanted to be the first player to turn professional in the middle blocking position from the current crop of local players.

“Players in other positions like left, right have in one way or the other turned professional but no middle blocker has been able to accomplish that,” he noted, relishing showing his stuff on the playing court.