Kipchoge, Wanja named Kenya's most stylish sports personalities

Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge and volleyball star Janet Wanja were crowned the most stylish sports personalities at the Couture Africa Style Awards in Nairobi on Saturday.

In the awards held at Emara Ole Sereni, world marathon record holder Kipchoge floored World Under-20 1,500 metres champion George Manangoi, 800m world record holder David Rudisha, former Kenyan international footballer McDonald Mariga, former Sofapaka forward Ronald Okoth and Kenya Sevens star Billy Odhiambo to win the award.

Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge, who recently finished eighth at the London Marathon, boasts of being the first human being to cover the marathon below two hours.

He wrote history when he clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in Vienna, Austria in October 2019 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Kipchoge will turn 36 on November 5.

Evergreen setter Wanja turns out for the Kenya Pipeline club and national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers.

The 36-year-old emerged the best from a list containing golfer Naomi Wafula, alpine skier Sabrina Simader, swimmer Emily Muteti, Africa Bodybuilding champion Evelyn Okinyi and 5,000-metre Africa, Commonwealth Games and world champion Hellen Obiri.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was named the Most Stylish Public Servant (Female category) while Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho won the men's award.

Couture Africa Ltd, who are the publishers of Couture Africa Magazine, announced nominees of Kenya’s most stylish personalities a few weeks ago.

The stylish individuals were grouped in a number of categories including media, entertainment, corporate, politics and sports.

Over 43,000 votes were cast to choose the winners in various categories.