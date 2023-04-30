Pipeline pitch camp in Mombasa ahead of club champs

With less than a week to the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia, Kenya’s representatives have stepped up preparations for the continental event.

The women’s competition will be held in Nabeul from May 10 to 23, while the men’s tournament will take place in Tunis from May 8 to 21.

Kenya Volleyball Federation National League men champions General Service Unit have bowed out of the event citing financial challenges, leaving last season’s runners-up Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) as the country’s sole representative in the men’s competition.

Kenya will be represented by local champions Kenya Pipeline and defending champions KCB in the women’s category. Pipeline, who finished third in last year’s edition, Sunday travelled to Mombasa for their final phase of preparations at the KPA Makande indoor hall.

Pipeline head coach Paul Gitau said he was forced to make last-minute changes to his training programme following the unavailability of Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor arena.

“Our initial plan was to pitch camp at Kasarani for two weeks but the unavailability of Kasarani has forced us to go to Mombasa. This residential camp is key to our preparations as it will help our players to bond and focus more on the task at hand.

“We needed a bigger space to train than at our usual gymnasium because we want to work on our services and floor defence. We are targeting at least two sessions per day to assess our players further before naming our final squad,” said Gitau.

The veteran coach has travelled with 19 players to Mombasa and will trim it to 14 who will do duty in Nabeul as the Oilers look to reclaim the title they last won in 2005.

Defending champions KCB have intensified training at Absa Sports Club as they look to defend the title they won in Kelibia last year.

Coach Japheth Munala is confident that his charges will give a good account of themselves despite injury concerns to captain Edith Wisa, Elizabeth Mariana and Phosca Kasisi.

“Our preparations have been going on well despite the injuries to these three players. We hope that Edith and Mariana will be available for selection by the time we leave for Tunisia since they are fit and recovering well.

“The morale in the team is high due to support from the management and we are hoping to do well in Tunisia,” said Munala.

KPA, who finished fifth last season, are in their second week of residential training and coach Sammy Mulinge has backed his new-look side to impress in Tunisia.

“This is our third appearance at the continental stage and the boys have now come of age. They know what is expected of them and we will be targeting to go above position 5 or maintain our place.