Volleyball: Pipeline's new signings star in Nairobi Water win

Leonida Kasaya played for the first time since returning to Kenya Pipeline as the Oiliers swept aside Nairobi Water 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-17) during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium Nairobi on Saturday.

At the same time, setter Faith Imodia also made a maiden appearance for the defending champions Pipeline after crossing over from KCB Women’s Volleyball Team in February.

Kasaya returned to Pipeline early this year from KCB Women’s Team having left the Oilers in 2019.

However, the soft spoken but hard hitting outside hitter, who is fresh from maternity leave missed the 2021/22 KVF National League play-offs in January and also the first leg of the new season in February.

“I still have a lot of ground to cover because I can feel that I’m not where I’m supposed to be. It has not been easy losing weight but I'm on the right track. I’m at 40% and it’s just a matter of time before I hit my peak. My coach Paul Gitau and my teammates have been supportive I can only get better,” said Kasaya.

“It’s such a good feeling and humbling to have started in today’s match and I thank coach for believing in me and giving me chance,” she added.

Sylvia Chepkoech (left) of Post Bank attacks as Macklin Akoko (centre) and Loreen Chebet block during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo Stadium on March 18, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Pipeline will on Sunday play Kenya Army while Nairobi Water will face Vihiga County as they seek to record their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, former champions Kenya Prisons beat newcomers Post Bank 3-0 (25-17,25-12,25-12) while Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) held their nerve to see off stubborn Nairobi Prisons

3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 25-18, 13-25, 15-08).

Sunday fixtures (All matches to be played at Nyayo)

Nairobi Water v Post Bank (9am)

Kenya Pipeline v Kenya Army (10:30am)

Nairobi Prisons v Vihiga County (12pm)

DCI v KDF (1:30pm)