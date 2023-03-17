Volleyball: Familiar foes Prisons, KCB clash at Nyayo

Kenya Prisons Sunday face an uphill task when they take on reigning African Clubs Champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team in the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi.

The bankers overpowered the Wardresses 3-0 in the quarter-finals of last year’s African Clubs Championship in Tunisia before they beat them with a similar margin during the 2021/22 KVF National League play-offs at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa is likely to field his usual squad with setter Sheila Khasandi the only new inclusion. Khasandi, who replaces injured Herma Kipyegon, is expected to partner with Joy Luseneka in the setting department.

Lusenaka who seemed to have been rushed back to action from maternity leave during the play-offs is now fully fit.

The presence of towering opposite hitter Lydia Maiyo is expected to breathe life in the seemingly dwindling Prisons standards.

“It’s a tricky match but we have prepared well and hoping that we will turn around the fortunes. We have been unlucky in our recent meetings but we are hopeful,” said Azenga Mavisi, Kenya Prisons assistant coach.

KCB on the other hand, start as favourites given the arrival of setter Esther Mutinda who joined from defending champions Kenya Pipeline early this year.

The setting department looked shaky in the play-offs as coach Japheth Munala rotated national team setter Emmaculate Nekesa and Faith Imodia who has since switched allegiance to Oilers.

Imodia said she can’t wait to get started at Pipeline.

“The sisterhood has been amazing. I’m glad and happy that I made the choice to move. I’m looking forward to make my coach Paul Gitau happy for having chosen me,” said Imodia.

On Saturday, Kenya Prisons will play newcomers Post Bank while KCB will host Vihiga County.

Post Bank Team Manager Thomas Moek said they are capable of pulling a surprise.

“We are new in the league and want to learn. Prisons are an established side and they will start as favourites but we will give our all. If we lose against them, it should be honourably,” said Moek.

Other matches on card will see defending champions Kenya Pipeline battle winless Nairobi Water while Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will play Nairobi Prisons. Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have a date with Kenya Army who failed to honour their first leg matches at the same venue.

Nairobi Water failed to record wins against DCI and Kenya Prisons last month.

Fixtures (All matches to be played at Nyayo)

Saturday

Kenya Pipeline v Nairobi Water (9am)

Kenya Army v DCI (10:30am)

Kenya Prisons v Post Bank(12pm)

Vihiga County v KCB (1:30pm)