Pioneer Equity captain Thuo elated as Bankers head to African tourney

Under Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, a middle-aged man in his early 40s should probably be at the middle of the pyramid but that is not the case for Bernard Thuo.

At 39, Thuo already feels like he is at the top of the pyramid and justifiably so. After quitting his job at Equity Bank in December 2016, Thuo ventured into the world of business where he now enjoys considerable success as a Safaricom dealer and supplier of food stuff to various government bodies. But that is not where he draws his self-actualisation from.

It’s from a project he started in 2008 when he first donned the Equity Bank jersey as captain. Then playing for Co-operative Bank in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League, Thuo was offered a job at Equity Bank in August 2008 and he never looked back. He guided Equity to five Interbank Games titles and laid a solid foundation for the team to join the KVF National League in 2018.

“I joined Co-operative Bank straight from university with the hope that they would offer me employment. I played for them for two years but the (Co-operative Bank) management kept on telling us to wait so when Equity came calling I didn’t think twice,” said Thuo who joined Co-operative Bank Volleyball club (now defunct) in 2007 after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (Mathematics and Chemistry) from Kenyatta University.

Big statement

During the 2008 Interbank Games, Equity lost 3-1 to Co-operative Bank but in the following year, the tables turned. Thuo led Equity Bank to their first ever title as captain after beating Co-operative 3-2 in the final with a youthful side comprised of fresh university graduates namely Danson Kimutai, Duncan Muriu (R.I.P.), Leonard Wafwa, George Shikuku and Samuel Kamau.

“Co-op had a very strong team then because almost their entire first team was playing in the national league. They had (Martin) Kimondo, Kevin (Khakina), (Eliud) Kisianganyi, Dan Wanyama, (Martin) Marete, (Timothy) Wanyama and (Joseph) Wokabi. Beating them with such a young team was a big statement and that is how we won the confidence of the management,” recollects Thuo amid a wide smile.

Former Equity Bank Volleyball Team Captain and middle blocker Bernard Thuo during the interview with Nation Sport at Nation Centre in Nairobi on April 29, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Fast forward, Equity Bank will alongside Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority, represent Kenya at this year’s Africa Club Championships that serves off on Saturday in Kelibia, Tunisia. The bankers, who finished fifth in the league last season, were given a wild card following the withdrawal of champions General Service Unit from the continental event.

“I’m very happy to see what we started has grown to such a level. There were four main factors that the bank considered when forming sports teams; inter-branch relations, marketing, learning from each other and cultivating a winning spirit.

“It gives me great joy to see that many players have gained employment through their talent. Getting an opportunity to play at the Club Championships is a whole different level and this shows that the sacrifices we made during our time were not in vain,” remarks a beaming Thuo.

Long journey

Thuo recollects how they struggled to have the team registered in the KVF National League especially after more Interbank titles arrived in 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

“When I joined the team I found people who had basics in volleyball but were not good enough to compete at a high level. That is when I contacted some players who we played together at university level and were more exposed to join the team.

“Identifying players was not easy because sometimes you find a good player with poor grades, another one has good grades, can play well but has poor discipline. It was a journey that took us a number of years to build the team.

Former Equity Bank Volleyball Team Captain and middle blocker Bernard Thuo during the interview with Nation Sport at Nation Centre in Nairobi on April 29, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“After we beat Co-op Bank, the general feeling was that the team was now ripe to play in the National League. However, there were many logistical challenges since the players were drawn from different branches and getting them to even train together was a big challenge.

“At the same time, the bank was going digital and that saw many staff lose their jobs. The client base was also growing and this meant that the remaining staff were overstretched and had to meet their KPIs. It took us a lot of time to find a favourable work plan that would ensure all players would be based in Nairobi for us to start the team,” he said.

Best players

Though Thuo didn’t stick to see his dream of seeing Equity Bank play in the National League actualise, he insists that this Club Championship berth will herald a new beginning for the club.

“Equity is an institution whereby the spirit of losing has never been in them. One thing I know is that the club will never die because the bank is very good in supporting sports. When players see that this team is victorious, they will now want to join the team especially now that they have started competing at international level. In the near future they will be getting the best players in Kenya,” he says.

The bankers have finished fifth in the three seasons (2018, 2019, 2021) they have played in the league, narrowly missing out on a place in the end of season play-offs. Only the top four teams at the end of the season qualify for the play-offs. However, Thuo has backed the youthful side to impress at their maiden Club Championships.

“Boss, that is (Equity Bank CEO) James Mwangi, used to tell us that when you are in sports and you come out as a victor, that spirit of victory is created in you. You always don’t focus on the losing side.

“This being their first championships outside the country, they should just play their game. They have trained together for some time and they should just go there and give their best. Position five and below will be a good place to start,” remarked the Endarasha Boys High School alumnus.

Equity Bank Volleyball Team players celebrate a point in a training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani Indoor Arena on May 1, 2022 during their preparations for Africa Men Volleyball Clubs Championships to be held in Tunisia from May 5 to 19. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Having excelled as a business man after retiring as a player, Thuo credits his eight-year experience at Equity Bank for his smooth transition into business after ditching formal employment.

“My success in business is because of the lessons I got from the bank. When I joined Equity Bank, I was posted to the Credit section. In Credit, you are given an opportunity to interact with people who are in business, the SMEs. I started with debt collection over the phone, then promoted to debt collection in the field. Repossession issues harden you and interacting with customers helped me learn how so many businesses operate and their profit margins.

“From there I was absorbed to the working station to go and lend. Having learnt how tough repossession is, I was now tasked with lending. All this prepared me for the business world and made my transition easier,” revealed Thuo who also played for National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the KVF National League.

Sports and academics

However, Thuo – a trained teacher -- insists sports was his breakthrough to Equity Bank. He has urged the current crop of players to strike a balance between sports and academics.

“You cannot be a sportsperson all through so you need some academics to be able to manage your life well. It is possible for young people to balance academics and sports. Once you excel in academics and sports, definitely you will be able to compete in the job market, it will always be rewarded.

“You will find sports will be the window to introduce you to the job market. It will be the baton to take you to the next level because I think that was my case. I was being hunted by Equity and Co-operative (because of my volleyball talent) and I chose whoever came first. I don’t regret joining Equity Bank,” asserted Thuo.

One regret he certainly has is that he will not be on the plane to Tunisia come Thursday.

“I wish I was part of the team going to Club Championships because this is something I knew at one point would come to reality. Very soon I will be joining the team just as their fan,” he lets out a hearty laugh.